24 illegal e-scooters and bikes seized after Upton Park death

A truck-full of confiscated e-bikes and e-scooters in Stratford Broadway - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A truckload of unsafe e-scooters and e-bikes were taken off Newham's streets this week.

The operation targeting illegal e-scooters, e-bikes and similar devices was run in response to concerns from local people and the recent death of a teenage girl in a road traffic collision in Upton Park in March.

Officers seized 24 items in total on Wednesday (April 27) with the confiscations taking place in Stratford Broadway.

Most of the items seized were illegally adapted e-bikes, which cannot be insured or licensed correctly as they are not in compliance with UK road legislation.

The riders of confiscated items were issued with Traffic Offence Reports for driving without insurance insurance or driving not in accordance with a licence.

The operation saw officers from the North East Command Unit working with Safer Neighbourhoods, Stratford Town Centre, Cycle Safety Team and Safer Transport colleagues.



