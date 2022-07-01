Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Newham have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Newham have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify.

The victim was returning home from a night out with a friend at about 2.30am on June 3 when she stopped at McDonalds in Silvertown Way, which was closed to the public.

As she made her way home through the car park next door, she was approached by a stranger who sexually assaulted her.

Her screams alerted her friend, and the attacker fled towards Morrisons supermarket nearby.

The woman has described the suspect as being of Asian appearance and possibly aged in his mid to late 30s.

He was wearing glasses and had a light coloured beard.

DC Matt Wilson, from the north east safeguarding unit, urged anyone who thinks they recognise the person depicted in the e-fit image to get in touch.

He said: “This was a terrifying attack on a woman in the middle of the night.

"She bravely managed to call out for help and in doing so caused her attacker to run away, but not before she was sexually assaulted.

“Given the time of night, the car park was not busy, but we do know there were some people in the area including delivery drivers waiting to collect orders from McDonalds.

"We also know there was a white van parked in the car park at the time.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or even just unusual, to come forward."

He added: “While we have no information at this stage to indicate that this man has struck before, we cannot rule out the possibility. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of an assault of this nature, no matter when it took place, to call the police.

“We have specialist officers who will take your concerns seriously and provide support throughout the investigation and any judicial process that follows.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with the reference 3228/19JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.