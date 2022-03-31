Drug dealer from Canning Town caught after trying to run from police
A jailed drug dealer from Canning Town was caught while trying to run away from police officers.
Essex Police say Claudio Tunio, 28, was seen acting suspiciously in Southend last month by two officers, who followed him.
The 28-year-old ran off but they quickly caught up and arrested him.
A passerby told the officers that Tunio had thrown something under a nearby vehicle and they found 35 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.
After a search of Tunio’s address in Trinity Gardens, another 142 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized, along with weighing scales, cannabis and substantial amount of cash, according to police.
The drugs are said to have an estimated total street value of £1,770.
Tunio later admitted possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin as well as cannabis possession.
He was jailed for a total of five and a half years on March 24 at Basildon Crown Court, with the sentences for each charge to be served at the same time.
Investigating officer PC Scott James said: "Drugs and drug dealers cause a great deal of harm, not only to those who use them, but in local communities too."