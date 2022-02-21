News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Necrophiliac admits killing grandmother in violent attack

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:05 PM February 21, 2022
Achilleas Costa appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a father and daughter in Wood Green

Donovan Miller, of Kent Street, Plaistow, has admitted killing his grandmother at an Old Bailey hearing - Credit: PA

A Plaistow man has admitted killing his grandmother - and then having sex with her corpse.

Donovan Miller, 31, was accused of hitting 76-year-old Phyllis Grant with a vase and subjecting her to extreme violence during an attack in her home.

Police were called to the address in Kent Street on the evening of March 25 last year and found the pensioner in a bedroom.

She appeared to have suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, Miller, also of Kent Street, was charged with her murder.

This morning - February 21 - Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denied murder.

He also admitted a third charge of sexual penetration of a corpse.

The defendant entered his pleas at the Old Bailey by video-link from custody.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said the pleas were acceptable in light of the conclusions of three psychiatrists.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC adjourned sentencing until Monday March 28.

