Man suffers leg wound in Beckton stabbing

Police were called to Devalls Close, Beckton this morning (August 5) - Credit: Met Police

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Beckton.

Detectives want anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.

Officers were called to Devalls Close at just after 6.10am this morning (August 5) and found the injured man, 39.

Any witnesses can call police on 101 quoting 1274/5AUG or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.