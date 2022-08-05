News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man suffers leg wound in Beckton stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 2:11 PM August 5, 2022
Detectives have made seven arrests after a man died following a shooting in Queen's Park

Police were called to Devalls Close, Beckton this morning (August 5) - Credit: Met Police

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Beckton.

Detectives want anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.

Officers were called to Devalls Close at just after 6.10am this morning (August 5) and found the injured man, 39.

Any witnesses can call police on 101 quoting 1274/5AUG or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Metropolitan Police
Newham News

Don't Miss

It's believe the stabbing happened at the junction of Coolfin Road and Mandela Road

London Live News

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Custom House

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fares Maatou

Boys locked up for murdering 14-year-old Fares Maatou

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Manwood Street, North Woolwich

London Live News

Wanstead Flats: 25 firefighters deal with 1.5-hectares grass fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
General view of a crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round as England’s Matt Walls (no.

Cycling

Spectators and cyclists treated for injuries after Commonwealth Games crash

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon