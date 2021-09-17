Published: 8:42 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 8:50 PM September 17, 2021

Justice for 24-year-old NHS worker David Gomoh... described as “a charismatic, intelligent and focused young gentleman” - Credit: Met Police

Four men have been jailed for life for the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh, an east London NHS worker who was left to die when they stabbed him nine times.

But the attack in Canning Town was caught on camera on board a passing bus.

Guilty of Canning Town murder... Mohammad Jalloh from Wapping (left) Vagnei Colubali from Enfield - Credit: Met Police

Mohammad Jalloh, a 19-year-old from Watt Street in Wapping, and 23-year-old Vagnei Colubali from Enfield in north London, must each serve at least 27 years for David’s murder.

Guilty of Canning Town murder... Mohammad Jalloh from Wapping (left) Vagnei Colubali from Enfield - Credit: Met Police

Also jailed is David Ture, 19, from Bloomsbury Street in Holborn, given at least 26 years, and Alex Melaku, 18, from Telford in Shropshire, given a minimum 21 years.

The sentences together totalling 101 years minimum were handed out at the Old Bailey on September 17 after the four were found guilty by a jury on August 11.

You may also want to watch:

“They refused to admit their actions, despite evidence linking them to this crime,” Det Chief Insp Laurence Smith said.

“That meant David’s family and friends had to sit through a trial and re-live the worst night of their lives. We hope they can now begin to grieve for the loss of their son and brother.”

The detective chief added: “These four carried out a senseless attack on a completely innocent man. There’s no doubt that London is a safer place with them behind bars.”

David was stabbed at least nine times as he walked down Freemasons Road on April 26 last year while on his mobile phone to his girlfriend.

He managed to stagger back to his home where he collapsed on the ground outside — but died soon after arriving at hospital, despite emergency surgery in the street.

David was not involved in any gang but was targeted because he lived “in the wrong neighbourhood” and was assumed to be “a rival”.

The four had armed themselves with knives and set out from a hotel in Stratford towards Canning Town in a stolen car fitted with false number-plates.

CCTV played in court showed them coming across another man — less than an hour before they set on David — who they chased with weapons, but he managed to outrun them.

Cameras on board a bus then captured the car turning its lights off as it drew up alongside David, who turned to run as the car doors opened. The attack was also caught on CCTV.

His girlfriend, who he was speaking to at the time, heard a male voice ask him where he was from before the call was ended.

The stolen car was found abandoned at Lincoln Road in Plaistow, less than a mile from the scene of the fatal stabbing in Canning Town.

A pair of sunglasses was found on the back seat of the vehicle, with DNA evidence linking it to Jalloh, the youth from Wapping. Another pair of sunglasses was found at the scene of the attack which had DNA traces.

Graphic drawings were also found by police searching Ture’s home in Holborn which appeared to depict the fatal stabbing. The address of the murder was also identified as well as clothing worn by the gang.

David’s mum Marian said: “His murder is without doubt the hardest thing my family and I have been through. It is something that no parent should ever go through.

“This has been painful beyond words, but I am beyond grateful to God that we have seen justice and the four men who took my son’s life have been found guilty.”

“Nothing will bring back a life that was so full of promise and hope, a life that was brutally taken away from us — but we are grateful that now we can begin to mourn and build a fitting legacy for David.”

Marian thanked the paramedic first responders on the scene that fateful night as well as the media, the police and “especially the investigating officers” who got justice for David who she described as “such a charismatic, intelligent and focused young gentleman”.