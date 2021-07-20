Custom House stabbing victim injuries 'not life-threatening'
Published: 12:37 PM July 20, 2021
The injuries of a boy found stabbed in Custom House are not life-threatening.
Paramedics treated the 16-year-old in Tree Road before taking him to hospital on Sunday, July 18.
The police were called to the scene at 1.10pm.
In an update on the boy's condition, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said his injuries are not life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Anybody with information or any witnesses should call 101 and give the reference 4051/18jul.