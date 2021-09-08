Published: 4:18 PM September 8, 2021

An unknown caller has been feeding police officers anonymous tip offs about the killing of a teenager in Newham.

Sami Sidhom was killed meters from his Forest Gate home in a case of mistaken identity on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The 18-year-old, who had recently started a law and history course at Queen Mary’s University, was fatally stabbed while walking along Chestnut Avenue on his way home from a West Ham match.

At 10am this morning on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live, detectives asked the "mystery caller" - who they believe has vital information on the killer’s identity - to get in touch.

The unknown individual has sent the Met Police several anonymous tip-offs in relation to the case, but they have never spoken directly to officers.

It is believed they could have vital information which could help bring Sami's killers to justice and are urging them to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rodgers, who has recently taken on the case, appeared on Crimewatch Live to issue the appeal.

He said: “I want to reassure this anonymous caller that any information they give will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Samer Sidhom with a picture of his son Sami. - Credit: Ken Mears

Sami’s father, Samer Sidhom, said in the broadcast appeal film: “It still feels as if it happened yesterday. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t miss him.

“My life has ended, he was my only son, and it’s very difficult to move on knowing that the people who did this to Sami are still free and could do this to another family.”

While 10 arrests have been made since 2018, nobody has yet been charged.

