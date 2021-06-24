£10k reward offered one year after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson

Published: 2:45 PM June 24, 2021

A £10,000 reward is being offered for key information about the fatal stabbing of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson a year ago.

On June 23 last year, Stephen was found seriously injured on the forecourt of a Shell petrol station in Epping Road and later died in hospital from a stab wound.

It’s believed the 30-year-old had been injured in an altercation in a car park in Epping New Road and the person or people involved have links to London.

In a tribute following his death, Stephen's family said: “He was taken too early and so tragically and our lives will never be the same again.

“He leaves such a big empty hole that can never be filled.”

A year on from his death, independent charity Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for anonymous information that helps find those responsible.

Crimestoppers’ eastern regional manager Phil Breckon said: “Stephen was much loved and his family describe him as being ‘larger than life itself’.

“Our charity is supporting the investigation by offering this reward to get justice for Stephen’s family.

“Anybody who contacts Crimestoppers will remain 100 per cent anonymous - always.”

Thirteen arrests have been made in connection with Stephen’s death.

Essex Police have said three of those people will face no further action while the rest were released on bail or remain under investigation.

“Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly,” Mr Breckon said.

“If you have information linked to this murder, no matter how small, I urge you to do the right thing.

“What you tell us can make all of the difference. Nobody will know you contacted us and you’ll be doing the right thing for Stephen, his family and friends.”

A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered for information Crimestoppers exclusively receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to the murder of Stephen Morrisson.

Information can be reported anonymously either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the 24/7 freephone number 0800 555 111.

Computer IP addresses and calls are never traced. Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any rewards.