Otas Sarkus death: Charity doubles reward in bid to convict killers

A charity has offered a £20,000 reward for information that helps to convict the killers of a man who was fatally shot in Upton Park one year ago.

Crimestoppers has doubled its offer in a bid to help the probe into the death of Otas Sarkus, 20, from Plaistow.

Otas died in hospital a few days after the fatal shooting, in Raymond Road, at around 10.50pm on August 18 2021.

A second man, who was 18 at the time, was also found injured on a 238 bus in Plashet Grove.

The message from Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers, was "your information could make all the difference".

The charity said it guarantees anonymity to anyone who contacts it and will pay a reward for information it exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Otas' death.

Ms Loukas said: “By supporting the investigation and doubling our reward, we are reaching out to anyone who knows who was responsible to come forward. You can say what you know without giving any personal details at all.

“It’s impossible to imagine how this young man’s family and friends must be feeling."

Det Insp Louise Caveen, who leads the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said her team is continuing to analyse evidence to find those involved in Otas' death.

“My team continues to work tirelessly but we also need the help of the community," she added.

“I am sure there are people out there who know who did this. I hope the offer of this reward may help whoever is in possession of that information to think a little bit harder about doing the right thing and come forward to assist."

Two men have been charged with the murder of Otas, with a total of six men arrested.

Anyone can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill in an online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.