Images released to identify two men following violent Newham robbery
- Credit: Met Police
CCTV images have been released of two men police wish to identify following a violent robbery in Newham.
A 22-year-old man was allegedly attacked from behind by three males as he walked along St Georges Road, Forest Gate, at around 10.15pm on October 29.
The suspects took £20 from the victim before knocking him to the floor and jointly attacking him, Scotland Yard said.
The victim was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries and a broken leg.
His treatment is ongoing.
Detectives have released CCTV images of two of the men they need to speak with in connection with the assault.
Det Con Tiffany Africa, of the Met’s North East Command, said: “Our investigation into this assault remains ongoing, but we need your help to identify those people responsible.
Most Read
- 1 Custom House school closed due to 'a number of' Omicron cases
- 2 Jailed: Beckton man for 'shocking' sexual assaults of girl
- 3 Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate
- 4 Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Newham revealed for the first time
- 5 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
- 6 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
- 7 Moyes believes West Ham paid the penalty in goalless draw at Burnley
- 8 Images released to identify two men following violent Newham robbery
- 9 TfL: Disrupted service on Central Line due to 'casualty'
- 10 Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week
“Do you recognise anyone in these images? Were you in the area at the time or the attack, and did you film it on your phone?
“We need to locate the people behind this assault. Do the right thing and call us.”
Anyone with information or footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8133/29Nov.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.