Two men police wish to speak to in connection with a violent robbery in Newham - Credit: Met Police

CCTV images have been released of two men police wish to identify following a violent robbery in Newham.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly attacked from behind by three males as he walked along St Georges Road, Forest Gate, at around 10.15pm on October 29.

Police wish to speak to this man following a violent robbery in Newham - Credit: Met Police

The suspects took £20 from the victim before knocking him to the floor and jointly attacking him, Scotland Yard said.

The victim was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries and a broken leg.

His treatment is ongoing.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two of the men they need to speak with in connection with the assault.

Police in Newham wish to identify and speak to this man - Credit: Met Police

Det Con Tiffany Africa, of the Met’s North East Command, said: “Our investigation into this assault remains ongoing, but we need your help to identify those people responsible.

“Do you recognise anyone in these images? Were you in the area at the time or the attack, and did you film it on your phone?

“We need to locate the people behind this assault. Do the right thing and call us.”

Anyone with information or footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8133/29Nov.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.