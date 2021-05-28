Appeal after man impersonates police officer to target elderly couple again

Published: 10:50 AM May 28, 2021

Detectives investigating a distraction burglary in East Ham have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are looking for a man who pretended to be a police officer before stealing £1,700 from an elderly couple in their East Ham home.

On Wednesday, February 10 at about 2pm, the man knocked on the door at the couple’s house and falsely introduced himself as a policeman, giving the name “Officer Adam Morrison”.

He showed the couple a fake lanyard and warrant card and was allowed into the house.

Police have appealed for help to identify this man. - Credit: Met Police

The man then claimed he was investigating a fraud from last year, which they had been the victims of a few months earlier.

It’s believed this previous incident was conducted by the same suspect.

The man told them some counterfeit cash was inside their house and needed to be seized as part of the investigation.

He convinced the victims to let him inspect the property for the cash.

Upon finding £1,700, the man told the victims they were legally not allowed to keep more than £1,000 in cash in their home and it would have to be taken to the police station.

He called what he claimed to be an “unmarked police car” to take all of them to the station for interview.

As the victims were getting ready, the man fled with the £1,700.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old and roughly 5ft 9ins tall, with dark, curly hair.

His getaway car was black and with a registration of OY55NFF - although it could have been using false number plates.

ANPR cameras suggest it could be a Volvo.

Anybody with information, or who may know this man, is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC providing the reference CAD 3571/10FEB21.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.