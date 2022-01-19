News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New documentary on murders of women whose bodies were hidden in freezer

Sophie Cox

Published: 3:01 PM January 19, 2022
The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

A documentary is set to explore the case of two women whose bodies were hidden in a freezer after they were murdered.

Forensics: Catching the Killer is focusing on the deaths of Mihrican Mustafa, also known as Mary Jane and Jan, and Henriett Szucs, a Hungarian national who was sleeping rough in Ilford.

Their bodies were found in the Vandome Close, Custom House home of Zahid Younis in 2019. He was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder the following year.

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Zahid Younis was found guilty of murder

Now the case is being highlighted once more in a new Sky Crime documentary.

Mary Jane's cousin Ayse Hussein said: "The producer sent a few clips a few nights ago to prepare us on what we were going to see and hear. I'm so so glad she did, I couldn't even watch two minutes, I kept going back and forth after a break.

"It broke my heart seeing and hearing everything again and the documentary is based on forensics so it's in a lot of detail."

The hour-long programme features reconstructions and interviews with officers involved with the case, as well as with a homeless charity which supported Henriett.

Relatives of Mary Jane, who was from Canning Town, are also interviewed and filmed at the Tottenham cemetery where she is buried.

Ayse said: "The producer was amazing, she made us so comfortable and we enjoyed talking to her about so many happy fun times we had when we were younger together.

"Zahid's neighbour is interviewed who we have never seen so we haven't seen what she says which will be new for us.

"It also shows home movies of Jan which is so special to watch."

On why the family took part in the documentary, Ayse said: "It's very important we keep Jan's name going and never forgotten and to expose Zahid as much as we can."

"We want justice for Jan, we still have the Newham Council homicide review ongoing which has been very hard and emotional sitting with total strangers who knew Zahid, Henriett and Jan and talking about the past."

The programme airs tonight (Wednesday, January 19) at 9pm on Sky Crime and can be watched afterwards at nowtv.com

