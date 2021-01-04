Canning Town woman to face court accused of courier scam

Published: 3:24 PM January 4, 2021

A woman from Canning Town will face court on fraud charges relating to an alleged courier scam.

Essex Police’s serious economic crime unit have been investigating reports that people claiming to work for a courier firm visited several victims to collect laptops and an iPhone they had received in the post but had not ordered.

These incidents allegedly took place in Colchester and Felixstowe in May last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Deborah Oyindamola Oyeniyi, of Russell Road, Canning Town and Adekoya Adefowora, 37, of Colyers Lane, Erith, have each been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

They have been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 16.