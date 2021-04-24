Police name victim of Canning Town fatal stabbing

Published: 3:52 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM April 24, 2021

The police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Canning Town as Fares Maatou.

The 14 year-old was stabbed to death in Barking Road on Friday, April 23.

Officers were called at 3.56pm and found Fares suffering stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.30pm.

Officers believe the teenager was attacked with a large bladed item. A post-mortem examination is to be arranged.

You may also want to watch:

The senior detective leading the investigation has appealed for information.

Det Ch Insp Perry Benton said: "Fares’s family are, of course, absolutely devastated.

"I have assured them of my total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing. They will be supported by specialist officers at every stage of what will be a terrible ordeal for them in the weeks, months and years ahead.

"We have already seen fantastic support and received a good deal of information from local people. I thank them for that, and ask anyone with information or any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward and tell officers what they know.

"We are piecing together the picture of what happened on Friday afternoon, and every fragment of that picture will be crucial."

A 14 year-old boy and 15 year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday (April 23). A 15 year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. They remain in custody.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be further developments," Det Ch Insp Benton said.

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, tweeted on Friday: "This is horrific and I’m heartbroken for his family. My condolences to his parents and loved ones, who will rightly want answers and justice."

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.