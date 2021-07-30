Steward admits lanyard theft ahead of Euro 2020 final

Published: 9:57 PM July 30, 2021

Yusaf Amin, 18, from Canning Town, who worked at Wembley Stadium, pleaded guilty to theft. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A Canning Town steward has admitted stealing official lanyards and hi-vis jackets to allow ticketless fans to get into Wembley for the Euro 2020 final.

Willesden Magistrates Court heard Yusaf Amin, 18, who worked at the stadium, also stole wristbands and offered to sell them and the other items online for a total of £4,500.

There were clashes between fans and security when hundreds of people tried to storm the ground before the match between England and Italy on July 11.

The court was told an account on Facebook marketplace had appeared at 3pm on the afternoon of the match advertising the items and “guaranteed entry”.

Amin, of Clifford Road, pleaded guilty to theft via postal requisition on Wednesday afternoon (July 28).

Edward Aydin, prosecuting, told the court that Amin had arranged to meet prospective buyers in an Aldi supermarket before being caught and arrested.

Reading out the online post, Mr Aydin said: “Steward pass available x2 with uniforms and pass and I’m outside Wembley, anyone wans (sic) to get in.

“I have two passes and two uniforms and wristbands for you to go in and watch the game.

“Looking for serious people only. Guaranteed entry or money back.”

Amin will be sentenced at the same court on August 23.

Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Leytonstone, was also charged with theft and is due to face trial at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on December 17.