A cannabis factory was discovered by Newham Police following an incident on Bignold Road - Credit: Newham Police

Seven men have been arrested and charged after a large-scale cannabis factory was discovered by Newham police.

Officers found out about the factory after they were called to the scene of a fight in Forest Gate on May 20.

Newham MPS said officers arrived at around 4am that morning to find a number of men fighting with weapons in Bignold Road.

The men were detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary of a cannabis factory.

A large-scale cannabis factory in Newham - Credit: Newham Police

Two individuals were also arrested for possession of ammunitions; live ammunition and a knife were recovered by police during the incident.

All seven men have since been charged and remanded in custody.

They appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court the following day (May 21).

An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court.