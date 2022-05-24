News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Seven men charged following cannabis factory fight

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:41 PM May 24, 2022
Updated: 12:42 PM May 24, 2022
A cannabis factory was discovered by Newham Police following an incident on Bignold Road

A cannabis factory was discovered by Newham Police following an incident on Bignold Road - Credit: Newham Police

Seven men have been arrested and charged after a large-scale cannabis factory was discovered by Newham police. 

Officers found out about the factory after they were called to the scene of a fight in Forest Gate on May 20. 

Newham MPS said officers arrived at around 4am that morning to find a number of men fighting with weapons in Bignold Road.

The men were detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary of a cannabis factory. 

A large-scale cannabis factory in Newham

A large-scale cannabis factory in Newham - Credit: Newham Police

Two individuals were also arrested for possession of ammunitions; live ammunition and a knife were recovered by police during the incident. 

All seven men have since been charged and remanded in custody. 

They appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court the following day (May 21). 

Most Read

  1. 1 School which has nine-hour days praised as 'outstanding'
  2. 2 Men jailed after violent beating with steering wheel lock caught on dashcam
  3. 3 Remembering speedway at West Ham Stadium 50 years on
  1. 4 Stratford roof-terrace restaurant destroyed by late-night fire 
  2. 5 'Immensely gratifying': Newham college celebrates upping Ofsted grade
  3. 6 Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend
  4. 7 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London 
  5. 8 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham
  6. 9 Man held in murder probe after woman fatally stabbed in Custom House
  7. 10 Man charged with fatal stabbing of woman in Custom House

An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court.

London Live News
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park

London Live News

'Unexplained': Man dies after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Man dies in Stratford despite efforts of ambulance crews

London Live News

Man dies after falling unwell in Stratford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station on a visit to mark the completion of the Elizabeth Line

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Newham

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Three of the four people police wish to speak to in connection with incidents in Newham

London Live News

Wanted: Four people Newham police wish to speak to

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon