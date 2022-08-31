News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
News > Crime

Arrests after boy, 12, found with stab injury in Plaistow

Michael Cox

Published: 3:21 PM August 31, 2022
Brooks Road, Plaistow

Police were called to Brooks Road, Plaistow on Tuesday night (August 30) to reports of a stabbing - Credit: Google

A 12-year-old boy was found with a stab injury in Plaistow last night (August 30).

The boy was discovered in Brooks Road, where police were called to at just after 8.15pm to reports of a stabbing.

He was taken to hospital but his condition is not life threatening, a Met Police spokesperson said.

One man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH and another man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and they are appealing for information or any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who can help officers is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 7537/30 Aug.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Newham News

