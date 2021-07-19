Boy, 16, found stabbed in Custom House
Published: 10:17 AM July 19, 2021
A teenage boy has been found stabbed in Custom House.
The 16-year-old was treated by paramedics, who were called to Tree Road on Sunday, July 18.
Police officers were called in at about 1.10pm.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The boy has been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of his condition."
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Anybody with information or any witnesses should call 101 and give the reference 4051/18jul.
