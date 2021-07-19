News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boy, 16, found stabbed in Custom House

Jon King

Published: 10:17 AM July 19, 2021   
tree road

A 16-year-old boy was found stabbed in Tree Road, Custom House, on Sunday (July 18). - Credit: Google

A teenage boy has been found stabbed in Custom House.

The 16-year-old was treated by paramedics, who were called to Tree Road on Sunday, July 18.

Police officers were called in at about 1.10pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The boy has been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of his condition."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anybody with information or any witnesses should call 101 and give the reference 4051/18jul.

