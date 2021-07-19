Boy, 16, found stabbed in Custom House

Published: 10:17 AM July 19, 2021

A 16-year-old boy was found stabbed in Tree Road, Custom House, on Sunday (July 18). - Credit: Google

A teenage boy has been found stabbed in Custom House.

The 16-year-old was treated by paramedics, who were called to Tree Road on Sunday, July 18.

Police officers were called in at about 1.10pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The boy has been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of his condition."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

Anybody with information or any witnesses should call 101 and give the reference 4051/18jul.