Boy, 14, charged with GBH after stabbing in East Village

Published: 2:54 PM April 27, 2021

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with GBH after a stabbing in East Village. - Credit: PA WIRE

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Friday, April 23.

He is being held in a youth detention centre pending an appearance at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 30).

The charge follows a stabbing in Anthems Way, East Village, at 8:51pm on April 21.

A Met spokesperson said: "The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Two other boys - aged 13 and 15 - were also arrested on suspicion of GBH. They were released on bail to a date in mid-May.

Enquiries continue.