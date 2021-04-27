Boy, 14, charged with GBH after stabbing in East Village
Published: 2:54 PM April 27, 2021
A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Friday, April 23.
He is being held in a youth detention centre pending an appearance at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 30).
The charge follows a stabbing in Anthems Way, East Village, at 8:51pm on April 21.
A Met spokesperson said: "The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.
Two other boys - aged 13 and 15 - were also arrested on suspicion of GBH. They were released on bail to a date in mid-May.
Enquiries continue.
