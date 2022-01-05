Body of man pulled from Thames near last sighting of missing theatre worker
- Credit: Google
The body of a man has been pulled from the river Thames near where a missing Stratford theatre worker was last seen.
Although police are awaiting formal identification, detectives involved in the search for missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker have been alerted and his family have been informed of developments.
Harvey, who works at Theatre Royal Stratford East, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub near Charing Cross Station in Westminster in the early hours of December 17.
Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said: “Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen.
"We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information."
Police were alerted by the RNLI shortly before noon yesterday (Tuesday, January 4) to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, Westminster.
The death is being treated as unexplained, according to the Met.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.