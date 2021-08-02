Jailed: 'Violent' Beckton man who threatened to chop off ex-partner's head

Published: 12:33 PM August 2, 2021

Edgaras Sneideris, 40, of Thomas Cribb Mews, Beckton, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, July 23 to six years and three months’ in prison. - Credit: MPS

A "dangerous" man who threatened to cut his ex's head off has been jailed after police found two sawn-off shotguns.

Edgaras Sneideris, of Thomas Cribb Mews, Beckton was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 23 to six years and three months in prison.

Det Con Ziten Mistry said: "Sneideris is a dangerous and violent individual, which was further proven with him being found in the possession of not one but two sawn-off shotguns.

"He attempted to provide an excuse for everything, but in the end he knew the evidence against him was overwhelming and he had no option but to plead guilty to his abhorrent crimes."

Sneideris threatened to beat up his ex and cut her head off in a voicemail left on her phone on April 5, 2020.

Three days later, the 40-year-old let himself into her house through an unlocked door.

He began shouting at her before punching and kicking her, yelling, "I will kill you" and "I will chop your head off".

The victim called the police, but Sneideris fled before officers arrived.

She decided not to give a statement believing Sneideris would leave her alone.

However, at about midnight on April 9, 2020, Sneideris let himself back in and began shouting at her.

She asked him to leave, but he refused, kicking and punching her in the face, side and arms.

Officers were called again, but Sneideris fled before they got there.

The victim’s housemate later told the police that on April 5, 2020, he helped Sneideris move some things out of his ex’s house.

While moving boxes, Sneideris pulled out something wrapped in a pink scarf.

He removed the scarf and showed what the housemate described as a single barrel, sawn-off shotgun.

Sneideris pointed it at the housemate before putting it in a black gym bag.

The housemate said when Sneideris was at the property on April 8, 2020, the bag was still in the car. It was seized and taken to an east London police station where officers searched it.

Officers found two guns wrapped in green and white material inside the bag.

The firearms were made safe and sent for testing where they were confirmed as sawn-off shotguns.

Officers, including firearms officers, carried out urgent arrest enquiries and Sneideris was apprehended.

About 40 cannabis plants were found in a top floor bedroom during a police search at his home.

Material and documents about how to cultivate the class B drug were found too.

Sneideris was taken to an east London police station where he denied assaulting his ex, saying at most he might have grabbed her arm.

When asked about the threats on her life, he said they argue a lot and would say things they do not mean.

He admitted threatening to chop her head off, but told police they both say that all the time while arguing.

Sneideris admitted to detectives the guns were in his possession, but that he had agreed to look after them for someone going away for a weekend. He refused to say who they belonged to.

He told detectives the 40 cannabis plants were for his use.

Sneideris was charged on April 10, 2020. He pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 22 to two counts of possession of a firearm; two counts of assault by beating; making threats to kill; cultivation of cannabis and malicious communications.

The victim and her housemate were given a new address and panic alarms.

Det Cons Mistry said: "The brave victim and her housemate were left traumatised by Sneideris’ actions, but I hope they can rest easier now he is behind bars thanks to the courage they had to report him to the police.

"Tackling domestic abuse in all its forms is an absolute priority for the Met and we are determined to protect those who are at risk whenever and wherever we can."

Anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse or knows someone being victimised should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.