Beckton man jailed for role in drugs gang after £2m cannabis plants seizure

Michael Cox

Published: 2:45 PM November 23, 2021
Updated: 2:46 PM November 23, 2021
David Hall was jailed after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis

David Hall was jailed after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis - Credit: Essex Police

A Beckton man has been jailed for his role in a gang after police discovered £2million worth of cannabis plants at locations across London and Essex.

David Hall, 37, of Caspian Walk, was given three years and four months imprisonment after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Police carried out warrants at four places between November 2019 and July 2020 and seized a total of more than 2,000 cannabis plants.

An Essex Police spokesperson said the hard work and dedication of teams involved in the investigation "prevented a substantial quantity of cannabis from entering the illegal market".

Four other men admitted the same charge as Hall and were also sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on November 16.

L-R: James Jacobs, Danny Hicks, Gary Calder and David Hall

L-R: James Jacobs, Danny Hicks, Gary Calder and David Hall - Credit: Essex Police

James Jacobs, 39, of Stevens Close, Canvey, was sentenced to five years imprisonment; Danny Hicks, 41, of St John’s Road, Clacton, was jailed for three years and eight months and Gary Calder, 43, of Whernside Avenue, Canvey, was given a three year and six month jail term.

Terrence Green, 34, of St John’s Road, Clacton, received a suspended sentence of two years and six months and was ordered to complete 100 unpaid hours of work.

