Appeal after boy, 15, punched repeatedly on bus

Published: 2:29 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

A teenage boy was punched repeatedly on the top deck of a bus as it passed through Beckton.

The 15-year-old was travelling on the 474 near Savage Gardens when a group got on and approached him.

One sat down next to him while the others surrounded him, and demanded the teenager hand over his phone.

When he got up to try and leave, he was dragged back to his collar and repeatedly punched, leaving bruising to his face. He was eventually able to break free of the group and get off the bus.

Officers investigating the assault, which took place at around 3pm on Tuesday, September 15 have released pictures of three people they would like to identify.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Nick Kortright said: “This was an unprovoked and unacceptable attack. The victim has been left scared to get on a bus and tries to avoid going out unless an older family member is with him.

“We are determined to identify those responsible. I’d ask anyone who recognises the three people in the images released today to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened, including the identities of the people pictured, should call 101 quoting CAD 1585/08DEC, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.