Sriram Ambarla, 23, appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 28 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of attempted murder after a stabbing at a Newham restaurant remains in custody ahead of a court appearance next month.

Sriram Ambarla, 23, was remanded after appearing in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, March 28).

Mr Ambarla, of no fixed address, is due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on April 25.

He was charged in connection with an attack on a woman at a restaurant in Barking Road - understood to be Hyderabad Wala in East Ham - last Friday afternoon, March 25.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.