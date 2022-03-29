News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Attempted murder accused remanded after Barking Road restaurant stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:23 PM March 29, 2022
Clapton assault: four men will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Sriram Ambarla, 23, appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 28 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of attempted murder after a stabbing at a Newham restaurant remains in custody ahead of a court appearance next month.

Sriram Ambarla, 23, was remanded after appearing in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, March 28).

Mr Ambarla, of no fixed address, is due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on April 25.

He was charged in connection with an attack on a woman at a restaurant in Barking Road - understood to be Hyderabad Wala in East Ham - last Friday afternoon, March 25.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Newham News

