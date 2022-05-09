Two arrests after multi-vehicle crash on Barking Road
- Credit: PA
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences following a multi-vehicle crash on Barking Road.
Police were called to the collision at around 4.50am yesterday morning (Sunday, May 8).
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service crews, who took two people to hospital for treatment.
Nobody at the scene sustained life-threatening injuries, confirmed the Met.
A section of road near Ernald Avenue was cordoned off in the aftermath, while a video later posted on social media showed several cars, tires and car parts strewn across the road.
Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of drink drive offences.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent two ambulance crews and a paramedic in a fast response car to the scene, with the first ambulance arriving in less than five minutes.
“We treated two patients at the scene and took them to hospital.”