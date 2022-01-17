News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

One arrest, man in hospital after Stratford station attack

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:34 AM January 17, 2022
Stratford station. Picture: Ken Mears

A man has been arrested after a serious assault at Stratford Station on Sunday (January 16) - Credit: Archant

A 51-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault at Stratford station.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the attack yesterday evening (Sunday, January 16).

Police were called to the station at 7.40pm and paramedics also attended before taking the man to hospital.

Detectives from British Transport Police (BTP) are urgently appealing for information and witnesses to assist their investigation and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening.

If you saw what happened or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 444 of 16/01/22.

London Live News
British Transport Police
Stratford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing man Kieran Devlin from Grays, who has links to Plaistow

London Live News

Missing man with links to Plaistow last seen before Christmas

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Manor Farm Care Home on High Street South, East Ham has not had hot water since Friday (January 7)

London Live News

Covid-hit care home in East Ham without hot water for days

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A woman standing with her hands on the back of a chair in front of bookshelves.

London Live News

Primary school bans pudding as 'sugar crash' impacted learning

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hugo Delgado, Mike Hassini and Nikki Darke were jailed in December 2021.

London Live News

Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon