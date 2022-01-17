A man has been arrested after a serious assault at Stratford Station on Sunday (January 16) - Credit: Archant

A 51-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault at Stratford station.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the attack yesterday evening (Sunday, January 16).

Police were called to the station at 7.40pm and paramedics also attended before taking the man to hospital.

Detectives from British Transport Police (BTP) are urgently appealing for information and witnesses to assist their investigation and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening.

If you saw what happened or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 444 of 16/01/22.