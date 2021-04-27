Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after stabbing in East Ham

Published: 1:07 PM April 27, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a stabbing in East Ham. - Credit: PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a stabbing in East Ham.

Police were called to reports of a man suffering an injury in Melford Road at 3:54pm on Monday, April 26.

Officers and paramedics found the 33-year-old victim with a slash wound to the chest.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening or changing."

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

You may also want to watch:

He has been taken into custody at an east London police station for interview.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The attack follows two fatal stabbings in Newham in recent days, which have sparked calls for calm.

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23) and an 18-year-old man was killed in Custom House yesterday (April 26).