Blades, £25k and Class A drugs seized by police after car stop in Plaistow
Three bladed weapons, £25,000 and Class A drugs were found in a crackdown on county lines dealing.
Officers first found Class B drugs on a driver after stopping a car in Queens Road, Plaistow, on Thursday, February 25.
The man was arrested and a further search uncovered Class A drugs hidden in his clothes.
Police found £25,000 in cash, cannabis, bricks of Class A drugs and three bladed weapons at his home.
The arrest formed part of a wider, Met-led operation targeting county lines and violent crime. There were 154 arrests in London.
Units across the Met, Essex, Sussex, Surrey and Thames Valley police forces stopped drug dealers and high harm offenders between Tuesday, February 23 and the early hours of Saturday, February 27.
A total of 49 knives were taken off the streets of the capital.
Acting Inspector Pete Luciano said: "Drugs and violence devastate lives and destroy communities. Operations such as this are imperative in our drive to make communities safer."