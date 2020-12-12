North Woolwich stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Published: 2:38 PM December 12, 2020

The 15-year-old died at the scene in Woodman Street. - Credit: Contributed

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in North Woolwich have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Police have announced they arrested a 25-year-old at an address in Newham shortly before 5am today. He remains in custody.

Police were called at approximately 6.50pm yesterday, Friday, December 11 to reports of a person stabbed in Woodman Street, North Woolwich.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 15-year-old with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Det Supt Paul Whiteman, head of CID for the North East BCU, said: "I am shocked at this tragic loss of a young life. An arrest has been made but the investigation is still in its early stages. I would appeal to any members of the local community to come forward with any information which might help bring those responsible to justice.

You may also want to watch:

"Local officers will step up patrols in the area in the coming days to reassure the public and continue to target violent crime."

The investigation is being led by the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide). Anyone with information is urged to call the incident room on 0208 345 3715.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.