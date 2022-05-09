News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offence after aggravated burglary

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:14 PM May 9, 2022
Police attended a Newham property on May 6 to find its door had been forced open - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following an aggravated burglary in Newham on Friday night.

Shortly after midnight on May 6, police were called to reports of two men acting suspiciously at an address on Prince Regent Lane. 

Officers attended and discovered the door had been forced open; it has been confirmed that no one was found inside the property.

The Met is treating the incident as an aggravated burglary, after which a man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was released on bail to a date in early June. 

Enquiries continue.

An aggravated burglary is characterised as one which involves a weapon, damage, vandalism or violence, or where an occupant might have suffered harm or trauma.

