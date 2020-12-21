Armed police in Forest Gate after reports of gunshot

Published: 7:32 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 9:19 AM December 22, 2020

Armed police have swooped in after reports a gun was fired in a street in Forest Gate.

Officers were called at 6.07pm today (Monday, December 21) following reports of a gunshot in Dunbar Road.

A Met spokesman said: "There are no reported injuries. Full enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and a crime scene is in place."

A Section 60 order has been authorised which grants police extra powers to stop and search.

The spokesperson said it was too soon to confirm whether the incident is linked to the discovery of a man in nearby Skelton Road.

Police carried out first aid on the man after they were called to reports of a shooting in Dunbar Road at 8.50pm on Saturday, December 19.

The victim is in a stable condition, according to police.