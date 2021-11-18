News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:27 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 12:35 PM November 18, 2021
A collage of nine images of people police wish to identify

Police have released images of 12 people they wish to identify in relation to various robberies across the Newham area this year. - Credit: Met Police

Do you know any of these people? 

Police are seeking to identify and speak with each of the people pictured in connection with various robberies in the Newham area this year.

A Met spokesperson said the reported offences took place between January and August and are not believed to be linked.

Detectives have released images of 12 people they wish to trace as part of their investigations.

People police wish to identify.

URNs, from left to right: 065056, 056973, 062872, 068121. - Credit: Met Police

People police wish to identify.

URNs, from left to right: 067596, 065254, 064990, 064989. - Credit: Met Police

People police wish to identify.

URNs, from left to right: 063753, 063752, 063437, 062873. - Credit: Met Police

If you recognise any of them, contact the North East CID on 101 and quote CAD reference 2754/17Nov21.

Callers should also provide the unique reference number (URN) of the person they recognise.

The URNs are listed in the captions of the respective images.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Most Read

  1. 1 Newham man convicted for plot to smuggle Albanian migrants into UK on boat
  2. 2 'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate
  3. 3 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder
  1. 4 Covid cases rise at Barts Health hospitals
  2. 5 Princess Anne meets east London projects during Stratford tour
  3. 6 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
  4. 7 Death of pensioner 'in part due to assault', inquest hears
  5. 8 12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies
  6. 9 Jobless engineering student launches successful brownie business
  7. 10 O's boss Jackett confident squad will continue to improve ahead of Sutton clash
London Live
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of an e-scooter

London Live

Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Tower Hamlets murder charges

London Live

Trio accused of Bow Lock murder were 'associates' of victim 'Aqil' Mahdi 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

London Live

Potential travel disruptions in central north and east London this week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 15-07-2021 of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen a

Motorsport

Formula One race reportedly planned for Royal Docks

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon