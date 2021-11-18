12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies

Police have released images of 12 people they wish to identify in relation to various robberies across the Newham area this year. - Credit: Met Police

Do you know any of these people?

Police are seeking to identify and speak with each of the people pictured in connection with various robberies in the Newham area this year.

A Met spokesperson said the reported offences took place between January and August and are not believed to be linked.

Detectives have released images of 12 people they wish to trace as part of their investigations.

URNs, from left to right: 065056, 056973, 062872, 068121. - Credit: Met Police

URNs, from left to right: 067596, 065254, 064990, 064989. - Credit: Met Police

URNs, from left to right: 063753, 063752, 063437, 062873. - Credit: Met Police

If you recognise any of them, contact the North East CID on 101 and quote CAD reference 2754/17Nov21.

Callers should also provide the unique reference number (URN) of the person they recognise.

The URNs are listed in the captions of the respective images.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.