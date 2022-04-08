Police would like to trace this man, who is believed to be the victim of a robbery in Stratford last night - Credit: Met Police

A man was robbed at knifepoint - and possibly stabbed - in Stratford in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for help to find the victim of the robbery in Maitland Road, who it is believed may be injured.

The Met says he was approached by a man and a woman shortly before 2.10am on Friday, April 8.

The man then pulled out a knife, shouted at the victim to hand over money and appeared to stab him several times before leaving with the woman in the direction of Romford Road.

The robbery woke up nearby neighbours, who called the police, but the victim left the area before officers got there and they could find no trace of him.

Police have released an image of a man who is believed to be the victim in an effort to trace him.

Det Con Georgina Lodge, from the Met’s North East Area burglary and robbery team, said: "We are very concerned that the man may have suffered serious injuries and may not have sought medical attention or informed the police of the incident.

"If it is you in the photograph, or if you know the person in the photograph, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"First and foremost, we want to know that the victim is safe."

The victim was wearing glasses and a long dark coat.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference number CAD 575/08APR.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.