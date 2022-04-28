Stratford train assault victims were 'threatened with wine bottle' 

Victims have been urged to come forward after a man was assaulted on a train and other people were threatened with a wine bottle.

Two men allegedly caused a disturbance just after midnight on April 13 as they boarded the train, according to British Transport Police (BTP), who said they were swearing and holding the train doors open.

Once they boarded, one of the men pushed another man out of the way to sit down, it is alleged.

The other man is said to have threatened passengers with a wine bottle and pinned another passenger against the side of the train in an aggressive manner.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for the victims to come forward.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "The victims have not yet made contact with the police and despite local enquiries, officers have been unable to identify them.

"Officers are appealing for them to come forward to assist the investigation."

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 10 of 13/04/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.