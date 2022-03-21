Police are keen to speak with anyone who knew Roy Bigg, whose body was found in a freezer in a derelict Forest Gate pub - Credit: Met Police

The corpse found in a freezer at a derelict pub in Forest Gate may have been there for several years - and cops are urging anyone who knew the dead man to come forward.

The remains of Roy Bigg were discovered in a freezer at Simpsons Wine Bar in Romford Road on October 15 last year.

Roy had gone missing 10 years ago, in February 2012.

His corpse was discovered in the pub's basement by builders working at the former watering hole, with Roy identified by his dental records.

The venue operated as the Freemasons Arms until the 1980s, when its name was changed to Simpsons, according to The Lost Pubs Project.

Detectives are now keen to speak to anyone who might have known Roy - who was born on September 8, 1944 - who they believe would have been about 70-years-old when he died.

A post-mortem examination found his cause of death to be inconclusive.

DCI Kelly Allen of the Met’s specialist crime command said: “We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

“Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.

“If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly - any information may be of real significance to our enquiries.”

DCI Allen added: “We have released an image of Roy and hope that anyone who knew him will take the time to come forward and speak with us."

Anyone who knew Roy Bigg should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD4332/15OCT21.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.