Anonymous tip off could hold key to murder of Sami Sidhom three years later

Published: 8:55 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 8:57 AM April 16, 2021

Police are appealing for an anonymous tipster to come forward who may hold the key to finally bringing justice to the killers of Sami Sidhom - Credit: MPS

An anonymous caller could hold the key to identifying those responsible in the murder of Sami Sidhom, who was stabbed just yards away from his Forest Gate home walking home from a West Ham match.

The 18-year-old law student was fatally stabbed just before 11pm on April 16, 2018 as he walked along Chestnut Avenue after watching his favourite team play Stoke City.

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Samer Sidhom with a picture of his son Sami. - Credit: Ken Mears

Detectives have pursued a number of promising lines of enquiry since 2018, resulting in 10 arrests, but so far nobody has been charged.

While they continue to urge anyone who knows anything at all to come forward, they are particularly appealing to one person who has come forward in the past anonymously.

You may also want to watch:

That person has previously provided several anonymous tip offs in relation to this case but has not spoken directly to officers.

It is believed they could have vital information which could help bring Sami's killers to justice and are urging them to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley. - Credit: Ken Mears

Detective Inspector John Marriott from the Met's Serious Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: "I understand how daunting it can be to come forward after such a terrible crime but investigations like this rely on the bravery of witnesses who find it in themselves to do so.

“My officers are here to provide whatever support we can to anyone who is willing to tell us what they know.

“Sami’s family have been devastated by the senseless loss of their son. For three years they have had only questions, but no justice."

Sami's father Samer urged the anonymous caller to be a brave person and set the record straight saying 'You know who you are and you have a choice'. - Credit: Jon King

Sami father, Samer Sidhom, has said his life has ended after he lost his only son, who was also his best friend.

He said: "[Sami] did everything right. He fought hard to win his place in society and some cowards in the dark stabbed him in the back.

"My son's killers are still walking the streets free of conviction or charge.

"I need you to provide the evidence to convict them. You know who you are and you have a choice. A choice to be someone that hides in the dark, or a brave person who sets the record straight. If you know the killers you already know they killed a perfectly innocent person for no reason whatsoever.

"He has done nothing to anyone; he was never involved in anything and had nothing to do with his killers. The only person that would stop them from doing the same to you is you.”

Flowers left in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, following the fatal stabbing of university student Sami Sidhom. - Credit: Jon King

After watching the football match in Stratford, Sami took a bus to Romford Road and set out on the last part of his journey by foot.

He made his way along Sebert Road and turned left into Cranmer Road. He then turned left into Capel Road before crossing over into Chestnut Avenue.

At the same time, CCTV shows a silver car approaching the end of Chestnut Avenue where Sami crosses. The same CCTV show three men chasing Sami back into Chestnut Avenue followed by the same silver car.

Following the attack, the silver car and another car are seen to drive off.

Sami was fatally stabbed just yards from his Forest Gate home, while walking home from watching a West Ham match. - Credit: Archant

So far eight people aged from 15 to 22 have been arrested in connection with the murder and released under investigation.

A 17-year-old and a 35-year-old man were released with no further action taken.

Samer added: "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss him.

"My life has ended. It's very difficult to move on knowing that the people who did this to Sami are still free.

"We were more than just a father and son, we were very close and he was my best friend."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is being urged to call detectives on 020 8345 3715. Your information will be dealt with by experienced officers who understand how difficult it can be to make that call.