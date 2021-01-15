Police appeal for help after woman raped in Beckton

Published: 9:22 AM January 15, 2021

Do you recognise this man? If so, contact the police on 101. - Credit: MPS

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man after a woman reported she had been raped.

The woman was approached outside a supermarket in Tollgate Road, Beckton, on Sunday, December 6 at about 11.55pm.

She was then followed home by a man, where he raped her.

Anyone with information who doesn't want to give their name can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. - Credit: MPS

As part of the appeal, detectives have released the image of a man they would like to speak to.

The suspect is aged between 30 and 40 and was wearing black trousers, a black jacket and a navy top.

Det Con Joe Herron from the Met’s North East Safeguarding team said: “I would like anyone who may recognise this man to please contact us."

Anyone who knows the man pictured or who has any other information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.