Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford

Published: 6:14 PM October 28, 2021

Police would like to speak to this woman as part of their investigation. - Credit: Met Police

A minicab driver was reportedly racially abused by a passenger who then damaged the outside of the vehicle in Stratford.

It was reported to police that the verbal abuse of the man aged in his 30s and criminal damage had occurred near Stratford station on the evening of Saturday, June 26.

No one is believed to have been injured.

Officers have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1520/27Oct.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.