News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Appeal: Rolex watch stolen by masked group in Plaistow cafe robbery

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:38 PM June 1, 2022
Updated: 5:19 PM June 1, 2022
Rolex Yacht-Master 40, rhodium dial 116622 with serial number EX740501

Stolen: Rolex Yacht-Master 40, rhodium dial 116622 with serial number EX740501 - Credit: Met Police

A group wearing masks reportedly stole a high-value Rolex watch from a man at a Plaistow cafe.

Police say the victim, aged in his 30s, was robbed after arranging to meet someone he thought was a legitimate buyer for his watch in Plaistow Road at around 7pm on April 28.

The man told police he was confronted by at least three people wearing masks, who came into the café, threatened him and demanded the watch.

They then ran away in the direction of Plaistow Underground station.

A Met spokesperson said the victim was “unharmed but shaken” following the incident.

An image of a Rolex Yacht-Master 40 watch reported stolen

The Rolex Yacht-Master 40 watch that has been reported stolen - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw the suspects to contact police and also want to hear from any jewellery sellers who may have been offered the watch for sale.

Worth around £1,600, it is a Rolex Yacht-Master 40 rhodium dial 116622 with serial number EX740501.

Most Read

  1. 1 Manor Park prostitution PSPO 'under consideration', authorities say
  2. 2 Appeal: Rolex watch stolen by masked group in Plaistow cafe robbery
  3. 3 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in May
  1. 4 One of five people struck by car on Green Street remains in hospital
  2. 5 Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan given community service over cat attack video
  3. 6 Seven men charged following cannabis factory fight
  4. 7 Revealed: Top 10 best and worst places for mobile coverage
  5. 8 'Self-heating' textiles likely cause of East Ham launderette fire
  6. 9 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Newham
  7. 10 Men jailed after violent beating with steering wheel lock caught on dashcam

Anyone with information should call 101 and provide the reference CAD 6371/28Apr or tweet @MetCC.

People can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Newham News

Don't Miss

A serrated knife recovered by police in East Ham 

London Live News

Three in custody over knifepoint robbery in East Ham after foot chase

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Riders during day two of the 2019 Prudential Ride London.

London Live News

RideLondon 2022: East and central London roads among 100 miles of closures

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Azhar Academy school building

Education News

School which has nine-hour days praised as 'outstanding'

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon
East London favourite fish and chip shop

London Live News

Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in east London

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon