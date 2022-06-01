Appeal: Rolex watch stolen by masked group in Plaistow cafe robbery
- Credit: Met Police
A group wearing masks reportedly stole a high-value Rolex watch from a man at a Plaistow cafe.
Police say the victim, aged in his 30s, was robbed after arranging to meet someone he thought was a legitimate buyer for his watch in Plaistow Road at around 7pm on April 28.
The man told police he was confronted by at least three people wearing masks, who came into the café, threatened him and demanded the watch.
They then ran away in the direction of Plaistow Underground station.
A Met spokesperson said the victim was “unharmed but shaken” following the incident.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw the suspects to contact police and also want to hear from any jewellery sellers who may have been offered the watch for sale.
Worth around £1,600, it is a Rolex Yacht-Master 40 rhodium dial 116622 with serial number EX740501.
Anyone with information should call 101 and provide the reference CAD 6371/28Apr or tweet @MetCC.
People can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.