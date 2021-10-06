CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate

Published: 11:41 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 11:46 AM October 6, 2021

Do you know this man? - Credit: MPS

A manhunt is underway after a person was reportedly raped in Forest Gate.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following the alleged attack in Sprowston Mews.

The police were called on September 20 last year to a report of a rape at the route which is near Romford Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. - Credit: MPS

Det Cons Murad Talat said: "We are releasing this image today in the hope that someone will recognise this man and let us know who he is.

"Please take a careful look at the photo and if you think you can help, get in touch as soon as possible. Any information you have could be vital for our investigation."

Sprowston Mews. - Credit: Google

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7877/20OCT20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.