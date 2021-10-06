News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:41 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 11:46 AM October 6, 2021
cctv image

Do you know this man? - Credit: MPS

A manhunt is underway after a person was reportedly raped in Forest Gate.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following the alleged attack in Sprowston Mews.

The police were called on September 20 last year to a report of a rape at the route which is near Romford Road.

cctv image

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. - Credit: MPS

Det Cons Murad Talat said: "We are releasing this image today in the hope that someone will recognise this man and let us know who he is.

"Please take a careful look at the photo and if you think you can help, get in touch as soon as possible. Any information you have could be vital for our investigation."

sprowston mews

Sprowston Mews. - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7877/20OCT20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Newham vigils hear demands for violence towards women to stop
  2. 2 Protesters call for rethink over Durning Hall redevelopment plans
  3. 3 Town centre police teams planned in bid to tackle violence against women
  1. 4 CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate
  2. 5 Flooding causes delays on A12
  3. 6 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  4. 7 Watch: Queue stretches down road as Mother Hubbard's opens
  5. 8 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition
  6. 9 Charity 'extremely concerned' by ratio of specialist teachers to pupils with visual impairment in Newham
  7. 10 Year's supply of trainers up for grabs with JD Sports opening in Stratford
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

mother hubbards

Business

Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston to appear at MCM Comic Con

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Sabina Nessa

Women's Safety

Two vigils in Newham to be held in honour of Sabina Nessa

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Bad planning is causing delays in buses according to reader Mr J E Kirby

Travel

TfL drops proposal to stop route 262 at Beckton Bus Station

Jon King

Author Picture Icon