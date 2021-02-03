Teenagers threatened with gun, attacked with acid in Plashet Park

Published: 2:09 PM February 3, 2021

Police are searching for two young males after the shocking incidents in Plashet Park, East Ham. - Credit: Google

A teenager was threatened with a gun and another had a corrosive substance thrown in his face in two attempted robberies in Plashet Park.

Police were called to the park in Plashet Grove, East Ham around 5.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 2) after two teenagers on an electric scooter reportedly approached an 18-year-old man and demanded his phone.

When he refused, one pointed to his pocket and said he had a firearm, before they headed towards Katherine Road.

No gun was seen and no property was taken from the man.

About five minutes later, police received a report that a 17-year-old boy had a substance thrown over his face in the park.

Two people on an electric scooter had demanded the victim’s mobile phone and when he didn't hand it over, one of them threw a corrosive substance in his face.

The boy was taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspects are described as black and about 17 years old. One was wearing a white hoody and blue jacket, while the other was wearing a black jacket and hat.

The park is closed and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6803/2Feb.

Information can also be reportedly anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.