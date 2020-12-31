Appeal after motorcyclist injured in collision in Canning Town
Published: 11:10 AM December 31, 2020
- Credit: Google Maps
An appeal has been launched after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a van.
The white Mercedes Sprinter was travelling eastbound when it collided with an orange Duke motorbike in Newham Way at 4pm on Tuesday, November 3.
The collision happened about 50 metres west of the junction with New Barn Street in Canning Town.
The rider, a man in his 30s, suffered a dislocated shoulder and fractured ankle.
The van driver stopped at the scene. There were no arrests, however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 5004/03NOV20.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing
- 2 Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in East Ham
- 3 Hospitals under 'significant pressure' and treating Covid patients in ambulances
- 4 Call to support campaign to inspire one million BAME girls to Stem fields
- 5 Frontline housing association team supports Forest Gate foodbank over Christmas
- 6 Calls for London schools to remain closed in January
- 7 Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
- 8 Investigation after man dies in Stratford
- 9 Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart
- 10 NHS Nightingale London still 'on standby' as patient numbers pass April peak