Appeal after motorcyclist injured in collision in Canning Town

Jon King

Published: 11:10 AM December 31, 2020   
Newham Way

A Mercedes Sprinter van was travelling eastbound when it collided with an orange, Duke motorbike in Newham Way at 4pm on Tuesday, November 3. - Credit: Google Maps

An appeal has been launched after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a van.

The white Mercedes Sprinter was travelling eastbound when it collided with an orange Duke motorbike in Newham Way at 4pm on Tuesday, November 3.

The collision happened about 50 metres west of the junction with New Barn Street in Canning Town.

The rider, a man in his 30s, suffered a dislocated shoulder and fractured ankle.

The van driver stopped at the scene. There were no arrests, however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 5004/03NOV20.

