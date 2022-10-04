Men sought after West Ham fans seen making 'Nazi salutes' at European game

WARNING: This story contains an image which includes offensive gestures, which is being published for the sole purpose of assisting a police appeal.





Police are looking to trace a number of men after some West Ham supporters were seen making "Nazi salutes" during a match with a German side.

The appeal comes after "a series of incidents" at the Hammers' Europa League tie at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on April 28, the Met said.

A spokesperson added: "Several home supporters were seen making racially motivated gestures towards visiting supporters, including some making Nazi salutes."

Det Con Phil Dickinson, of the Met’s Public Order Planning Team, described the day of the match as "a challenging police operation".

He said: "Officers have been analysing footage and have identified seven individuals we want to trace in connection with abhorrent gestures and comments that were made during that match."

The seven men police want to trace - Credit: Met Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2441/4Oct along with the relevant picture reference number.

People can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.