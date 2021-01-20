Police release image after teenager stabbed in Forest Gate robbery

Published: 8:06 AM January 20, 2021

Police would like to speak to this person after a teenage boy was stabbed during a robbery in Forest Gate. - Credit: Met Police

Do you know this person?

Detectives would like to speak to him after a boy was stabbed during a robbery near Forest Gate station.

Police were called about 6pm on Christmas Eve last month to reports of a robbery and assault in Woodgrange Road, where a 16-year-old boy was found with a stab injury to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The victim was reportedly walking towards Forest Gate railway station when he was approached by two males.

You may also want to watch:

One of them stole his phone then stabbed him in the arm, before they both left on an electric scooter towards Earlham Grove.

Anyone who knows this person is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers. - Credit: Met Police

Detective Constable Nikki Tanner of the north east basic command unit said: “I’m asking the public to take a good look at the male in this image and if they recognise him to get in touch with police.”

The image has been released after a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Christmas Day and bailed to a date in late January.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5207/24Dec.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.