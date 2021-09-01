Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train

Published: 9:34 AM September 1, 2021

Do you recognise these people? The police would like to speak to them about an unprovoked attack on an elderly man on a Central Line train. - Credit: BTP

An elderly man was punched in the face on a Central Line tube train.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers investigating the unprovoked attack - which happened just before 9pm on July 4 - have released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to following the incident.

The man and two women got off the train at Stratford station. - Credit: BTP

The victim was travelling between Bethnal Green and Redbridge stations when a man looked at him and said: "What are you looking at?"

He looked away, but the other man smacked him on the side of his face before he and two women he was travelling with got off at Stratford.

The three then ran into the station, according to the BTP.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images, or have any information which can help officers with their investigation, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 587 of 04/07/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.