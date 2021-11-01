News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Murder accused denied bail after Newham man killed in Haringey shooting

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:20 PM November 1, 2021
Ali Ceesay, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey today. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of murdering Manor Park man Sharmake Mohamud in a triple shooting in Haringey has been refused bail.

Ali Ceesay, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey today (November 1) charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was remanded in custody with a plea hearing set for January 17 next year.

Newham man Sharmake Mohamud, 22

Newham man Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was fatally shot in Haringey on September 21. - Credit: Met Police

Mr Ceesay was arrested at Heathrow Airport last Wednesday, October 27. 

It is alleged Mr Ceesay fatally shot Mr Mohamud, who died at the scene, in Green Lanes on September 21.

Two other men, aged in their 20s and 30s, also suffered gunshot injuries and were treated in hospital before being discharged.

