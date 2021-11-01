Murder accused denied bail after Newham man killed in Haringey shooting

Ali Ceesay, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey today. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of murdering Manor Park man Sharmake Mohamud in a triple shooting in Haringey has been refused bail.

Ali Ceesay, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey today (November 1) charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was remanded in custody with a plea hearing set for January 17 next year.

Mr Ceesay was arrested at Heathrow Airport last Wednesday, October 27.

It is alleged Mr Ceesay fatally shot Mr Mohamud, who died at the scene, in Green Lanes on September 21.

Two other men, aged in their 20s and 30s, also suffered gunshot injuries and were treated in hospital before being discharged.