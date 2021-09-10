Jailed: 'Sadistically cruel' East Ham man who raped, assaulted victim

Published: 6:42 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 7:01 PM September 10, 2021

Afzul Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, East Ham was jailed for 10 years. - Credit: Met Police

A "sadistically cruel" East Ham man has been jailed for raping and assaulting his victim.

Afzul Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, was given 10 years behind bars after being convicted of rape, grievous bodily harm, three counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

He was also issued with a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register when sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 9).

Miah had pleaded not guilty to all charges on January 20.

The court heard that Miah assaulted the victim with a knife on March 4 last year, causing a cut to her hand which required hospital treatment.

Between March 8 and 11, Miah seriously assaulted, sexually assaulted and raped the victim.

She managed to escape and sought refuge at a nearby shop, where staff called police.

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott from the Met north east basic command unit’s safeguarding team said: “Miah’s actions were sadistically cruel and manipulative and were a threat to women.

“He has now faced justice for his crimes, which will sadly leave a lasting impact on the victim and her family."

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp McDermott added: “Rape, abuse and sexual offences are inexcusably horrific crimes.

"I would urge any victims to please talk to us and report it.

"We have specially trained officers who work closely with partner organisations to provide the right support.

"Please do not suffer in silence, because we are here to help.

“We will always do everything we possibly can to bring offenders to justice, just as we have done in this case.”