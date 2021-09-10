News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Jailed: 'Sadistically cruel' East Ham man who raped, assaulted victim

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:42 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 7:01 PM September 10, 2021
Afzul Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, East Ham

Afzul Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, East Ham was jailed for 10 years. - Credit: Met Police

A "sadistically cruel" East Ham man has been jailed for raping and assaulting his victim.

Afzul Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, was given 10 years behind bars after being convicted of rape, grievous bodily harm, three counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

He was also issued with a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register when sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 9).

Miah had pleaded not guilty to all charges on January 20.

The court heard that Miah assaulted the victim with a knife on March 4 last year, causing a cut to her hand which required hospital treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Between March 8 and 11, Miah seriously assaulted, sexually assaulted and raped the victim.

She managed to escape and sought refuge at a nearby shop, where staff called police. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man fatally stabbed
  2. 2 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
  3. 3 Who is 'mystery caller' with several anonymous tip offs about stabbing?
  1. 4 Protesters target DSEI arms fair at ExCeL London in Royal Docks
  2. 5 “NewVIc did not judge me by my GCSE grades” - student goes on to achieve top A-level grades
  3. 6 Why firefighters are at London City Airport today
  4. 7 Silvertown man jailed after police seize drugs with street value of £750k
  5. 8 Newham City Farm to close for good after almost 45 years
  6. 9 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
  7. 10 Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott from the Met north east basic command unit’s safeguarding team said: “Miah’s actions were sadistically cruel and manipulative and were a threat to women.

“He has now faced justice for his crimes, which will sadly leave a lasting impact on the victim and her family."

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp McDermott added: “Rape, abuse and sexual offences are inexcusably horrific crimes.

"I would urge any victims to please talk to us and report it.

"We have specially trained officers who work closely with partner organisations to provide the right support.

"Please do not suffer in silence, because we are here to help. 

“We will always do everything we possibly can to bring offenders to justice, just as we have done in this case.”

Snaresbrook Crown Court
Crime
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

abba

Music

ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Manor Park

London Fire Brigade

Disposal of barbecue causes blaze in Upton Park

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
London Halal Food Festival

Events

London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
David Adegbite, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Courts

Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon