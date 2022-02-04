A man who raped and robbed women in quiet residential streets across east London has been jailed.

Abdallah Baballah, 26, of no fixed address, targeted five random women across 11 days in July 2019.

The former Barking and Dagenham College was found to have google searched for articles about serial rapist Joseph McCann.

Yesterday (February 3) Baballah appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court where he was jailed for three counts of rape, three counts of robbery, attempted rape, sexual assault and threats to kill.

Baballah was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with an extended period of five years on licence after being convicted at the same court on May 6.

The court heard that Baballah followed each of his victims as they walked home alone late at night.

He attacked three women after they got off the N15 bus in Plaistow, Dagenham and East Ham.

Abdallah Baballah on a bus before he carried out his third attack. - Credit: CPS

Det Sgt Sara Yems, of the Specialist Crime Command, said she hoped the lengthy prison sentence reassured the community that the police "will not tolerate sexual assault and violence".

"Baballah is an extremely dangerous offender who targeted these women as they walked home alone in the dark," she said.

"He waited for the most opportune of moments before making his attack and his actions have left these women traumatised by what happened to them.

"I would like to thank them for coming forward and supporting the police investigation, and for providing crucial evidence which led to this conviction and has ensured Baballah cannot subject anyone else to such horrific attacks."

Baballah was caught in July 2019 after officers on patrol in Newham saw him walking along Barking Road.

When he was arrested, he was found to have one of his victim's mobile phones which had been used to view a number of news articles about himself and download CCTV images of him released in the media.

Phone records presented during his trial showed Baballah had also searched for articles about serial rapist Joseph McCann.

Abdallah Baballah on the N15 bus on July 1, 2019, the day of his first attack. - Credit: CPS

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.