Women report drink spiking at ABBA show venue in Newham

Women have reportedly become the victim of drink spiking at the ABBA show venue in Newham.

Crowds have flocked to the ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to watch the new show staged using digital avatars who perform the band's greatest hits such as Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You and Chiquitta.

The spiking allegations, however, have come to light in documents submitted by the Met Police to Newham Council about a premises licence application for an unrelated venue nearby.

There is no suggestion that any spiking has taken place at the Snooze Box venue, which is an adults-only hotel with a bar, shared lounge and terrace.

Conal Stoat, from Met Police licensing team in North East Command Unit, said: “As the premises [Snooze Box] is a hotel, it has implications for the welfare/vulnerability of persons who may be intoxicated or highly intoxicated and therefore potentially at a higher risk of being the victim of a sexual assault or rape.”

They added: “Indeed, there have been a couple of recent incidents reported to police of women at the ABBA theatre who have alleged that their drinks have been spiked."

Snooze Box's application asked Newham Council for permission to sell alcohol to its guests until 12.30am and stay open for longer.

It was granted by Newham's licensing sub-committee on September 1, with conditions including that live music would only play inside and no alcohol or drinking would take place outside after the ABBA concert has concluded.

Snooze Box told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) it cannot comment on alleged incidents outside of its venue.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “Snooze Box operates a hotel and fully supports and complies with local licensing and community objectives.

"Met Police have confirmed that there have been zero ASB [antisocial behaviour], crime and disorder incidents related to Snooze Box.

“Security staffing and rigorous risk management and hotel operating protocols are in place to monitor and manage any risks.”

ABBA Arena declined to comment on spiking allegations at its venue.